Neighbors upset with Texas man for painting entire house pink

Neighbors upset with Texas man for painting entire house pink. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 2, 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas -- What one man in Texas calls beautiful, his neighbors call a major eyesore.

Emilio Rodriguez, who lives just north of Austin, decided to paint his entire home pink.

And the reason is simple -- it's his favorite color.

He also says this is his dream home and has no plans of changing anything.

There's no homeowner's association in the area.

This means if neighbors really want change, their only option is a lawsuit.
