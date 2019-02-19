Jared Trevino bond hearing is reset to Friday. He will remain in jail at least until then. — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 19, 2019

The 18-year-old who's accused of stealing a car and causing a deadly crash appeared in court Tuesday morning.Jared Trevino was scheduled to get a bond Tuesday, but that didn't happen.The 18-year-old suspect has a history of stealing cars, according to authorities. In February 2017, Trevino allegedly stole a car and caused a fatal crash.The judge was considering letting Trevino out of jail on a personal recognizance bond, but the judge decided to grant prosecutors with a full bond hearing, which is usually done for capital murder suspects."We intend to call numerous Pasadena Police Department officers and some Pasadena Independent School District officers, to basically show the judge the second half of the balancing test on this case is that the person is continuing danger to society, and at the very least should have a high bond," Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division chief Sean Tearre said.Prosecutors and the Pasadena police chief wants Trevino to face a high bond because he has been arrested at least three times in the past four months.Authorities believe Trevino may be mentally incapable of following his bond conditions.His lawyer says the judge is legally obligated to set a bond, and that jail is not the right place for Trevino."I am concerned with him being in the conditions he's in right now. It's going to cause him to decompensate pretty rapidly, as it would with many people being locked up, but especially him," Trevino's defense attorney Joe Vinas said.Friday, Eyewitness News will find out the reasoning behind the state's request for a higher bond and what issues the suspect may have that should allow him to leave jail on a lower bond.