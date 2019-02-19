Rare move leads to full bond hearing in Pasadena teen's murder case

EMBED </>More Videos

Rare move leads to full bond hearing in Pasadena teen's murder case

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The 18-year-old who's accused of stealing a car and causing a deadly crash appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Jared Trevino was scheduled to get a bond Tuesday, but that didn't happen.

The 18-year-old suspect has a history of stealing cars, according to authorities. In February 2017, Trevino allegedly stole a car and caused a fatal crash.

The judge was considering letting Trevino out of jail on a personal recognizance bond, but the judge decided to grant prosecutors with a full bond hearing, which is usually done for capital murder suspects.

"We intend to call numerous Pasadena Police Department officers and some Pasadena Independent School District officers, to basically show the judge the second half of the balancing test on this case is that the person is continuing danger to society, and at the very least should have a high bond," Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division chief Sean Tearre said.

Prosecutors and the Pasadena police chief wants Trevino to face a high bond because he has been arrested at least three times in the past four months.

Authorities believe Trevino may be mentally incapable of following his bond conditions.

His lawyer says the judge is legally obligated to set a bond, and that jail is not the right place for Trevino.

"I am concerned with him being in the conditions he's in right now. It's going to cause him to decompensate pretty rapidly, as it would with many people being locked up, but especially him," Trevino's defense attorney Joe Vinas said.

Friday, Eyewitness News will find out the reasoning behind the state's request for a higher bond and what issues the suspect may have that should allow him to leave jail on a lower bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bondscrashmurdertheftPasadena
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Houston BBQ company surprises Shepherd with new smoker
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Harris Co. ranked No.1 for highest STD cases, report says
Show More
Adorable 6-year-old cancer patient invited to state capitol
New service keeps 'imperfect produce' from going to waste
DRIVE-THRU FAILS: Suspects locked out trying to rob restaurants
Ex-NFL player, college football star killed over parking spot
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car
More News