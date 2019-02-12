Rapper Rich the Kid among victims of robbery, assault in West Hollywood

Rapper Rich the Kid was apparently one of several victims in a robbery and assault in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California --
Rapper Rich the Kid was apparently one of several victims in a robbery, assault and shooting in West Hollywood.

Exclusive AIR7HD video shows Rich the Kid at the scene after the incident on Santa Monica Boulevard near Westlake Recording Studios talking to paramedics.

He appears to not be seriously injured.

Only hours earlier, the 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Dimitri Roger - posted a picture of himself on Instagram carrying stacks of cash with the caption "Always in bank mo deposit." In that picture he is wearing the same outfit as when he was speaking to the paramedics and was pictured near the same vehicle later seen at the scene.



The incident was reported at 3:13 p.m. as a robbery and assault involving three suspects and three victims.

Sheriff's deputies say the suspects confronted the victims in an alley behind a business and demanded money and jewelry - and then assaulted them.

As they fled, one suspect fired shots, but it does not appear anyone was struck by bullets.

Paramedics spoke to rapper Rich the Kid after a robbery and assault in West Hollywood.



A witness told Eyewitness News he saw a man emerge from the area and fire multiple shots before escaping in a white sports car.

"The guy came out of here and he took out a gun, he fired six shots into the street," said witness Ray Leon. "I just heard pop, pop, pop. There was about six pops. I got down really quick. He was firing and that car sped away."

Authorities say three victims were treated at the scene and released. Their injuries were apparently not serious enough to require hospital transport.

Multiple shell casings were found on the ground at the scene and marked off as evidence.

Sheriff's deputies blocked off streets in the area as they investigated.
