Rapper Hollywood Play killed in shooting at bar in Woodhaven, Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens --
A rapper has died after being shot at a bar in Queens, New York early Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. at Tavern Lounge on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.

Investigators say the victim has been identified as rapper/promoter Hollywood Play whose real name is Frankie Lewis. Friends say he stages events at the lounge each week and is well-known in the community.
Police say the 35-year-old victim was shot in the neck and leg and taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was initially inside the lounge, and shortly after he stepped out he was shot by a person in a passing car that fled the scene, investigators said.

Multiple shots were fired, but the rapper was the only person struck by gunfire, according to police.

Jamaica Avenue is blocked off in the area for the police investigation.

Hollywood Play had been active in community events, including the annual school bookbag giveway program in Von King Park...
