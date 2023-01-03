Many sights to see this week, from meteor showers, a full moon, & 5 planets visible to the naked eye

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Skies should be clear most evenings through Friday. Tuesday night, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks. Look to the eastern half of the sky close to about 9 p.m. when the activity is forecast to the peak.

It helps to be away from city lights. The moon will also brighten the sky and interfere with viewing.

Speaking of the moon, the full moon will rise Friday evening. While looking for the moon, you'll be able to see five planets with the naked eye just after sunset each day this week.

Venus and Mercury will appear close to the horizon in the southwestern sky. Saturn is a little higher in the south-southwestern sky. Jupiter is the highest and due south. Mars will be in the eastern sky.