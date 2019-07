HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prairie View A&M University students were in for quite the thrill while they attended an outdoor off-campus party.On Saturday night, students say they were enjoying themselves when suddenly, multiple bulls and/or longhorns began to approach the party.Everyone began to disperse while the four bulls continued to charge at random students.No one was attacked by the animals, however it is believed that the animals got loose from a nearby field.They were rounded-up by several people on horses and believed to be back safe on their property.