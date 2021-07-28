HOUSTON, Texas -- A sophisticated spin on miniature golf will open in downtown next year. Puttshack is coming to the Shops at Houston Center.
Unlike standard miniature golf courses, Puttshack adds both technology and a high energy, nightclub-style atmosphere to the experience. The venue's "Trackball" records each person's score, eliminating the need for pencil and paper - and making it harder to cheat.
In addition to balls that keep score, Puttshack will offer four, nine-hole courses with over the top designs that add interactive elements beyond the typical windmills or water hazards. Design elements like the "Supertube" make it easier to score a hole-in-one.
"Houston is a booming, top priority market for us, and we are very excited to be an anchor tenant in the Shops at Houston Center," Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin said in a statement. "We can't wait to bring the Puttshack experience to Texas and continue to expand our presence in dynamic, energetic communities across the entire U.S."
To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Sophisticated new spin on mini-golf rolls into downtown Houston with cool tech and adult fun
GOLF
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News