Sophisticated new spin on mini-golf rolls into downtown Houston with cool tech and adult fun

HOUSTON, Texas -- A sophisticated spin on miniature golf will open in downtown next year. Puttshack is coming to the Shops at Houston Center.Unlike standard miniature golf courses, Puttshack adds both technology and a high energy, nightclub-style atmosphere to the experience. The venue's "Trackball" records each person's score, eliminating the need for pencil and paper - and making it harder to cheat.In addition to balls that keep score, Puttshack will offer four, nine-hole courses with over the top designs that add interactive elements beyond the typical windmills or water hazards. Design elements like the "Supertube" make it easier to score a hole-in-one."Houston is a booming, top priority market for us, and we are very excited to be an anchor tenant in the Shops at Houston Center," Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin said in a statement. "We can't wait to bring the Puttshack experience to Texas and continue to expand our presence in dynamic, energetic communities across the entire U.S."