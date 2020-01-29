PETA wants famous Punxsutawney Phil to retire, replaced with animatronic groundhog

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Penn. -- Ahead of Groundhog Day this Sunday, PETA sent a letter urging The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to retire famous Phil and another Punxsutawney groundhog.In the letter, the animal rights group suggested replacing Phil with an animatronic groundhog that could actually predict the weather using artificial intelligence."Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said.Groundhog day is an age-old tradition in the United States and Canada that dates back to the 1800s originating in Dutch Pennsylvania communities.The superstition claims if Phil sees his shadow on February 2, we can expect six more weeks of winter and if he doesn't see his shadow, spring will come early.You can read PETA's full letter to Punxsutawney Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley below: