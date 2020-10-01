Pride Houston announces new president, executive director

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As LGBTQ+ History Month got underway Thursday, Pride Houston made some history of its own as it announced it not only has a new president, but for the first time, an executive director.Lo Moton-Roberts, who served as Pride Houston's president for the last three years, has accepted the position of executive director of the organization.Succeeding Moton-Roberts as president is Thasia Madison, who started her journey at Pride as a volunteer before becoming its outreach director.Moton-Roberts made history in 2017 as the first woman of color elected as president of the city's Pride organization."I started this journey 11 years ago, and never imagined that I would start it off as a one-day volunteer opportunity, would become my full-time dream job," Moton-Roberts said.In her new role, Moton-Roberts will work as a full-time dedicated staff member, leading the inclusive organization alongside the president and board of directors.The new president said Thursday she is ready to get to work. Among changes coming to Houston's annual pride parade and festival are plans to shine a light on the LGBTQ community all year long, not just in June."I'm dedicated to strengthening our financial picture, shoring up our operation and procedures, diversifying our board, increasing our visibility, and increasing celebration attendance," Madison said.Madison is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University and is a career IT professional. She has also been involved with March of Dimes and Lesbians of Color.For 40 years, Pride Houston has represented the LGBTQ+ community, embracing diversity and enacting change throughout the city.The date for Pride Houston 2021 has been set tentatively for June 26, 2021.