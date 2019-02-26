Pregnant woman relives terrifying armed robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pregnant woman still feels terrorized after three men held her and her boyfriend at gunpoint and opened fire.

Houston Police said the armed robbery took place Saturday night at the Edgebrook Apartment complex.

"Now, everywhere I go I'm always like looking who's behind me or who's near me, or if I see someone pass by, it's traumatizing because I feel like they're going to attack me again," the female victim told us.

The victim asked not to be identified. She said Saturday night, three men approached them and quickly pointed guns.

"We don't know them at all," she said. "I feel like it wasn't supposed to be us."

The victim said they were told to go inside their apartment. The suspects followed.

"I was shaking," she recalled. "I was really shaking. My hands starting sweating. I started sweating real bad. I started stuttering, shaking, and I was just telling them not to hurt me because I'm pregnant."

Moments later, the victim said her boyfriend grabbed a gun, leading to a confrontation. Her boyfriend was shot in the stomach, injuring his liver.

On Monday, police told us one of the suspects, Xavier Griffin, was shot in the knee and arm. He was arrested.

Officers are still looking for the other two, who they believe left in a four-door Buick.

The pregnant woman says she and her baby are fine. Her boyfriend is also expected to be okay.

But, she hopes the other two suspects are caught after they terrorized the couple.

"It's unforgivable," she said. "They do deserve jail time, a lot of years I say. Not even freedom because, why would you do that to a pregnant woman?"

Griffin is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He's still in the hospital, so no court appearance has been set.

