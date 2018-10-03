A pregnant woman accused of running down and killing her 36-year-old boyfriend outside Willowbrook Mall says she did it in self-defense.Emily Rose Orbe, 32, has been charged with murder. Orbe appeared in court early Wednesday morning.The incident happened Monday night after a violent confrontation inside the mall spilled out into an adjacent parking lot.According to charging documents, Orbe chased her boyfriend, the victim riding his motorcycle just ahead of her SUV.Witnesses told Houston police Orbe was screaming for help, asking bystanders to call police as she chased after her boyfriend.At one point, documents allege Orbe hit the victim's motorcycle, sending him into a tailspin. He was visibly hurt after crashing his bike, according to witnesses.Gunfire erupted from Orbe's SUV and the victim died at the scene.The woman, who was crying hysterically at the time, allegedly told a bystander who came to help that she "didn't want to do this. I didn't want to kill him. I had to, though. I had no choice."Orbe allegedly explained that her boyfriend was trying to rob her."I was at school, he ripped my clothes, he broke my mirror, he took my phone. He took my wallet. He has my gun. It's in my name," Orbe allegedly said, according to the criminal complaint.A security guard also said he heard Orbe shot the man because he had "punched her window and was robbing her."Investigators said her personal property was not found on the victim, and he did not have a gun on him.Surveillance video shows the SUV following closely behind the motorcycle at a high rate of speed, at times weaving around cars. It also appears the victim was trying to get away from the woman.Orbe, who was arrested at the scene, was checked out by EMS for minor injuries, described as cuts and bruises.The defense says the boyfriend had been charged with assaulting Orbe in the past. They say he was a violent man who had served 10-12 years in jail for violent crime.We also learned in court that Orbe is a mother of four children who range in age from one to 11 years old.Orbe is currently 5 weeks pregnant.The judge set her bond at $100,000.Authorities have not released the boyfriend's name.