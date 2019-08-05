Pregnant 19-year-old found shot to death in NW Houston motel was days away from birthday

Houston Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman believed to be pregnant was found shot to death inside a motel room in northwest Houston. pic.twitter.com/Hlr2LT4rzr — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) August 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman found shot to death in a northwest Houston motel room overnight was pregnant.Houston police received information that someone was shot to death inside a room at the HomeTowne Studios in the 5900 block of Guhn Road near Highway 290 and Tidwell.Investigators say that just after 2 a.m. Monday a man flagged down an officer at the Tinseltown movie theater. He told police he heard there was a woman who had been shot multiple times in room 239.During a welfare check, authorities found the woman.Family identified the victim as Patra Perkins. Patra's mother says she woke up to news that her daughter had been killed.Although police have yet to release the victim's identity, relatives say they knew who it was because they saw the photo of 31-year old Justin Herron, Patra's boyfriend and a person of interest in her death.Family members also say Herron was the father of her unborn baby."She didn't do anything to anybody. She was kind to every single person. It's just... I don't understand," said Patra's mother, Patricia Perkins.Patricia told ABC13 her daughter was days away from her 20th birthday and about a month from the due date of her first baby."She was really excited. She picked out his name. We were planning his shower," said Patra's sister.Patra was shot in the face, shoulder and leg, HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Joshua Horn said."We talked to management. They didn't hear anything. No one reported anything suspicious to them up until this point when patrol units responded," Horn explained.Right now, officials are looking for Herron, who rented the motel room on Friday and booked it through Aug. 9.Authorities say he has a lengthy criminal background and was out on bond for driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase last July.Herron lives in the Houston area.Authorities are trying to track down Herron to speak with him."I really wish he would turn his self in. Be a man and turn yourself in because how could you possibly live with yourself?" Patricia said.The person responsible for the deadly shooting will be charged with capital murder for also killing Patra's unborn child, according to authorities.