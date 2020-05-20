Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on Mother's Day weekend

Just interviewed a woman who had no idea she was pregnant and gave birth over #MothersDay weekend.



Her boyfriend did not believe her until she showed him pics!



Working on this story for 10pm! pic.twitter.com/mjIITq6sPb — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) May 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When five-pound baby Jaxson was born on Mother's Day, it came as a shocker for his parents Cindy and Chris."We don't have any ultrasounds, no heartbeats and no pregnancy photos," said Chris.That's because Cindy had no idea she was pregnant. Her boyfriend, Chris, is still taking it all in."There was no sign, there was no kicking. She just gained 10 pounds through the entire pregnancy. She had her woman time show up every month," Chris explained.Cindy told ABC13 that the day Jaxson was born, it was a normal Saturday."I started getting cramps, so I got in the bathtub, as I normally would, and then, not even and hour later, he was here," Cindy said. "I never felt like I had to push, but I did feel like my body was pushing and he came very quickly after that."Jaxson never cried, but he was awake and alert. Cindy said she called 911 and waited to be taken to the hospital.As for Chris, he was away visiting family when Cindy told him the big news."She ended up facetiming me with the doctors and that's when I was like 'She isn't making this up at all,'" Chris said.A sweet, shocking surprise for the couple who are now scrambling to catch up with their parenting duties."We ended up making a baby registry, and we've been getting packages after packages," Chris said.He said when they tell all of their friends that they are now parents, it takes a while for anyone to believe them.