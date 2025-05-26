'ZOMBIES 4' stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly surprised Freya Skye during her audition

Someday... Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly may surprise you during your "ZOMBIES" audition... At least, that's what happened to newcomer Freya Skye.

LOS ANGELES -- Freya Skye is an actress-singer-dancer, whose love for the arts came from watching Disney Channel, and now, the teen is living her dream as the newest cast member in the hit franchise, "ZOMBIES."

She will make her acting debut as Nova in the fourth installment in the series, "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires," co-starring alongside franchise veterans Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

On The Red Carpet sat down with her to discuss her favorite "ZOMBIES" song, meeting her heroes (Manheim and Donnelly) and the best advice she's been given.

Skye grew up with the "ZOMBIES" franchise. The song "Someday" was even "me and my dad's song. We'd sing it in the car, duets with the harmonies, everything!" she explained. So, when it was time for her first chemistry read, she was thrown for a loop when the franchise's biggest stars were on the call sheet.

"Going into this audition, I found out that Milo and Meg were going to be there, and I was like, 'Are you joking?' I was like, 'You know what, wherever happens now, I'm just going to go in and enjoy my time with Milo and Meg.' 'Cause it had been a dream of mine to meet them for so long. So, getting to go into the audition room and not only do a scene with them, but also to just meet them, because they're such lovely people," she gushed.

After working on set with the cast for three months, the best piece of advice she took away was "always be true to yourself. I think on set and just being surrounded by so many people, I think what's most important is to always just be kind, and to just always stay true to yourself. Never ever change."

Watch the trailer for the new movie here.

"ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and will stream globally the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+. It will also be available on Disney Channel On Demand.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+, and this ABC Station.