You'll never guess what the most signed 'Futurama' item is, according to actor John DiMaggio

SAN DIEGO -- With Comic-Con comes cast signings, cartoons and cosplay, and the cast of "Futurama" came out to enjoy all of it.

John DiMaggio, who voices Bender, told On The Red Carpet, "It's Comic-Con. I'm with people I've been working with for 25 years. 'Futurama' comes back from the dead all the time, and it's fun to celebrate the show, you know? So, you know, we had a great day today, hanging out with my pals!"

"We have the benefit of the best writers in the business, the best animators. These people are phenomenal storytellers on every level, and we are, you know, so lucky!" Maurice LaMarche exclaimed.

With multiple revivals and a 25-year history, Phil LaMarr said "the reason the show has gone on for 25 years is because fans love it." Lauren Tom added, "and that's why we're here today, because we just have the opportunity to say thank you to all the fans for being such diehard supporters for all these years."

One of the reasons DiMaggio loves conventions is because of the communal aspect. People can come together, "really be themselves, and let their freak flag fly, and it's awesome! The cosplay here is unparalleled, and so many creative people get to express themselves!"

"They wait all year for something like this, and this is where they can be real," LaMarche explained.

A signed bust of Bender from "Futurama"

When it comes to fan signings, you'll never guess what their most-signed item is.

"Bender's a** plate. I can say that," said DiMaggio. "It's Bender's a** plate. People ask me to sign Bender's a** plate all the time, and when they don't, I usually write on it, 'My a** on it, because Bender talks a lot about his shiny metal a**."

"He's proud of it. Why shouldn't he be?" LaMarche joked.

You can watch "Futurama," streaming now on Hulu.

