Police find woman stabbed to death inside SE Houston apartments after calls of screaming, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally stabbed inside a southeast Houston apartment complex overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said they arrived at the Bellfort Plaza Apartments shortly after receiving calls about a woman screaming just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Once HPD arrived, the woman, whose age or identity has not been released, was found stabbed in one of the units, officers said. Police pointed out that there was no forced entry into the apartment.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing, but police confirmed there is a 21-year-old man in custody. His involvement with the woman was not immediately confirmed.

One neighbor who spoke to ABC13 said she knew the victim and described her as "a very sweet lady."

Officials said the woman lived at the complex, but the 21-year-old did not.