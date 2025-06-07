2 dead, including child in apparent double-murder suicide in W. Harris Co.: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after Harris County deputies responded to a home in west Harris County Saturday morning and found a young child and a woman dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media that deputies responded to the 20000 block of Park Row Drive, describing the situation as "awful."

The child and the woman's age is unknown.

Officials also confirmed that a man was injured and was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter for his injuries, but Gonzales posted that the man died from his injuries.

Gonzalez said preliminary info points to the scene as a double-murder suicide attempt, but the matter is still being looked at.

The relationship between the man, woman, and child is unknown.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

