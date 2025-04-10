Wingtip of American Airlines plane hits another aircraft carrying several US Congress members at DCA

WASHINGTON -- The wingtip of an American Airlines plane hit another American Airlines plane carrying several U.S. Congress members Thursday afternoon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The wingtip of American Airlines Flight 5490 hit American Airlines Flight 4522 on a taxiway at DCA about 12:45 p.m., the FAA said.

Flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ 900, was headed to Charleston International Airport in South Carolina. Flight 4522, an Embraer E175, was headed to JFK International Airport in New York.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the incident did not affect operations at the airport, where a mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter earlier this year killed everyone onboard both aircraft.

No one was injured Thursday.

Both planes returned to gates, and are being inspected.

The FAA is investigating.

Reps. Nick LaLota, R-New York; Josh Gottheimer, D-New Jersey; and Grace Meng, D-New York said on X they were on the plane that was hit, but were OK.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.