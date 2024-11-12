How to watch the invite-only Michelin Guide Texas ceremony - plus predictions

Missed out on one of the coveted invites for Monday night's ceremony that will reveal which Texas restaurants are included in the state's first-ever Michelin Guide? Fear not.

The event will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch it on ABC13's 24/7 live stream using the media player above.

As CultureMap has previously reported, restaurants from Texas' five largest cities - Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, as well as points in between - have been invited to the ceremony that's being held at Houston's 713 Music Hall. They're eligible for one of four designations:

Michelin stars: rated at one, two, or three for restaurants that offer exceptional experiences

Bib Gourmand, described as "restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices"

Recommended: for restaurants that serve good food but are not quite star-worthy

Green stars for "restaurants that are leaders in sustainable gastronomy"

