How to watch the invite-only Michelin Guide Texas ceremony - plus predictions

ByEric Sandler CultureMap logo
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 12:11AM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Missed out on one of the coveted invites for Monday night's ceremony that will reveal which Texas restaurants are included in the state's first-ever Michelin Guide? Fear not.

The event will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch it on ABC13's 24/7 live stream using the media player above.

As CultureMap has previously reported, restaurants from Texas' five largest cities - Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, as well as points in between - have been invited to the ceremony that's being held at Houston's 713 Music Hall. They're eligible for one of four designations:

  • Michelin stars: rated at one, two, or three for restaurants that offer exceptional experiences
  • Bib Gourmand, described as "restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices"
  • Recommended: for restaurants that serve good food but are not quite star-worthy
  • Green stars for "restaurants that are leaders in sustainable gastronomy"

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

