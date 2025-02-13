Wendy Williams breaks silence on her guardianship in new "IMPACT x Nightline" episode, streaming now on Hulu.

Wendy Williams breaks silence on her guardianship in new "IMPACT x Nightline" episode, streaming now on Hulu.

Wendy Williams breaks silence on her guardianship in new "IMPACT x Nightline" episode, streaming now on Hulu.

Wendy Williams breaks silence on her guardianship in new "IMPACT x Nightline" episode, streaming now on Hulu.

After her dementia diagnosis and a disappearance from the public eye, Wendy Williams has broken her silence on her guardianship in "IMPACT x Nightline: What's Happening with Wendy Williams?" The episode is streaming now on Hulu.

The new episode is led by "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts and features interviews with Wendy Williams, her brother Tommy Williams, her friends Sunny Hostin and Jason Lee, colleagues, and legal and healthcare professionals.

According to ABC News Studios, Wendy Williams "discusses her court-appointed guardianship, her dementia diagnosis and living in the memory unit of a healthcare facility." The episode "dives deep into her case as her guardian calls for her to be reevaluated."

In a clip released by the studio, Pitts asks, "Do you think you have dementia?"

"No. That's what I've been accused of, believe it or not. Frontotemporal dementia? Uh, how dare you? And I'm not saying you, because I've been accused of having that. And how do you prove it by keeping me locked here, so that you can't- I can't see, look. I can't go out. You have to have keys to open the door, to hit the elevator, to go downstairs. Keys! I'm telling you, this is like, this is like being in prison," Williams replies.

Watch how her story develops in "IMPACT x Nightline: What's Happening with Wendy Williams?" streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News Studios and this ABC station.