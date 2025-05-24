This Week in Texas celebrates 100 episodes and gears up for the last week of 89th Texas Legislature

This Week in Texas, we're gearing up for the last week of the 89th Texas legislative session.

Our political insiders, Democratic Strategist Odus Evbagharu and Republican Strategist Court Koenning, joined ABC13 to talk about the big bills still on the table in the House and the Senate and we look to what's next.

Will there be a special session? Also, what are the lasting impacts of the 140 days during which the people you sent to Austin worked to improve life in the Lone Star State?

Plus, on our 100th episode, we look back at some of the big political stories we've covered for you on This Week in Texas.

