This Week in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities take center stage in Austin

In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced his legislative priorities in his annual State of the State address.

In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced his legislative priorities in his annual State of the State address.

In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced his legislative priorities in his annual State of the State address.

In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced his legislative priorities in his annual State of the State address.

In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced his legislative priorities in his annual State of the State address.

"Clearly God has blessed Texas, and the state of our state has never been better," Abbott said at the beginning of his annual address.

ABC13 gets insight into his top issues from State Senator Brandon Creighton, who talks about school choice.

"We're going to have school choice and education," Creighton told ABC13. "Freedom for our families that need help the most."

And Eyewitness News spoke with policy expert Jeremy Mazur, who discusses the state's burgeoning water crisis.

Also, we share a pair of reports of water bills in the city of Houston with ABC13 reporters Liliana Pearson and Miya Shay. Plus, we get the scoop from our political insiders, Court Koenning and Odus Evbagharu, who share thoughts on the state of the state in This Week in Texas.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

