Viral bakery ringing in the holidays with new Christmas conchas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In October, their pumpkin-spice filled conchas were a massive success. Turns out that was just the beginning for La Hacienda Bakery.

"I don't ever see conchas like this ever," one customer said.

For December, the family-owned bakery cooked up new Christmas-themed conchas:

A Santa concha filled with blueberry cream

A Grinch concha filled with pistachio cream

A Candy Cane concha filled with your choice of chocolate or vanilla custard.

"La Hacienda Bakery's goal is to unite families and get them together," Leslye Rangel said. "Especially now that we are in the holidays because we need to spread more love,"

The bakery is located at 180 Uvalde Rd in Houston.