Texas and White House officials appear to be in agreement on border security

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The state of Texas is working with the Trump administration to secure the southern border.

Already, the state has announced new initiatives as the White House targets criminal undocumented immigrants.

A week into the new administration, Texas' top elected officials are stepping up efforts along the state's border with Mexico. At least for now, it seems to settle a constitutional question.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the dynamic has changed between Austin and Washington, D.C.

"We will be working with President Trump to secure the border as fast because it can be done," Patrick told ABC13. "When Donald Trump was in the first term, just pick up the phone and go call him. He is the president, and he's busy, and we don't overdo that, but we can just pick up the phone, Gov. Greg Abbott and myself, and say, 'Mr. President, here's what we think we can do on the border, and what are you doing? How we can help you?' Because we have to secure the border. "

Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the "Texas Tactical Border Force will surge over 400 additional soldiers, as well as C-130s and Chinook helicopters, to join thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers already deployed on the border to collaborate with U.S. Border Patrol agents on the border."

Constitutional law expert Josh Blackman at the South Texas College of Law says border protection and immigration are solely the job of the federal government, but there are some exceptions.

A state could declare an invasion, which Abbott has done, or the federal government could ask states to help.

"So the general rule is that the Federal Government has broad powers of immigration and that the States do not have any power of immigration," Blackman said. "(But) President Trump may actually deputize Texas and say, 'Texas, we want you to enforce the border because Congress won't let me do it.' So, actually, the Federal Government can then give some of its power to the State government. "

So, it seems that Texas is well within its right to help enforce federal policy and supplement the Trump Administration's efforts to secure the southern border.

It's a marked difference from the posture the Biden administration took with regard to Texas' role over the past four years.

