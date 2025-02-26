Tutu Live Krewe dancing in style at Mardi Gras Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Tutu Live Krewe is more than just a dance group. They call themselves a sisterhood, supporting each other and the Galveston community.

"We do food collections for the Galveston County Food Bank during the holidays. We donate a lot to our Galveston Police Department Blue Santa program." Founder Donna Swartz said.

Swartz formed Tutu Live Krewe in 2016, the first all-female Krewe in Galveston. Today, there are about 80 dancers and 50 more women in support roles.

Belinda Armstrong loves the experience, "When we're out there, people are screaming and hollering it's just on fire. You're doing your dances, and you're doing them 200 times better than you've ever done them because you're like, yeah, I'm putting on a show."

Member Angie Hoermann added, "I will continue to be a member of this group as long as it is around. We're more than a Krewe, I feel like we're family, a sisterhood of dancing women."

This year, the Tutu Live Krewe was awarded the best new Krewe award by Mardi Gras! Galveston.

You can see the group dancing in The Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade Saturday March 1 at 6 P.M. Join ABC13 as we broadcast live from the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade.