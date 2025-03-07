18-wheeler driver distracted by dating app at time of crash killing woman, lawsuit claims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a Tomball woman's SUV, killing her, was taking screenshots and looking at a dating app at the time of the crash, new court filings claim.

Tracy Rambosek died from injuries suffered in the May 22, 2024 crash. It happened in Bell County in central Texas. Rambosek was in her vehicle that was stopped on I-35 when the 18-wheeler slammed into her from behind. Her family's attorney claims the truck driver, Barry Giebelstein, was distracted.

"There was significant phone use by Mr. Giebelstein up to the crash, including the moments during the crash," Greenberg stated.

Dashcam video from the truck appears to show Giebelstein looking away from the road before the crash.

Further analysis of his phone records, Greenberg said, revealed that at 4:44 a.m. Giebelstein took a screenshot of himself and a friend on motorcycles. The crash occurred just a minute later at 4:45 a.m. Additionally, a download found evidence that he was on a phone call, using his Apple Watch, and reviewing screenshots from his Facebook dating app.

"He's not even looking, so we're left to wonder, had he been looking, what could he have done?" Greenberg said.

Greenberg included the new information in an amended lawsuit. It names both Giebelstein and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., one of the largest trucking companies in the U.S.

Lawyers for both defendants did not respond to requests for comment. However, in its legal response, J.B. Hunt denied all allegations and suggested both the victim and her driver were the ones who were negligent.

Records provided to Greenberg by the defense show that Giebelstein had been counseled on several occasions before the fatal crash for distracted driving.

Six weeks prior, his truck's detection system flagged him for eating while driving, using his elbow or knee to steer, one report stated.

Three weeks before the crash, he was documented as taking his attention off the road for 5 seconds.

Greenberg argues that the company had multiple opportunities to take action and prevent the fatal crash.

"Time after time, the family sees that the company had a chance to make the road safer and prevent their family's member's death and they simply chose not to," Greenberg said.

He added the lawsuit seeks justice for Rambosek's family and raises concerns over trucking industry safety regulations.

