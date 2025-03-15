Toddler killed after being hit by mom's boyfriend in car crash in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies say that the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Cook Road.

According to preliminary information from Gonzalez, an 18-month-old female toddler was struck by a vehicle, driven by a family member. The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say that a warrant was issued for the boyfriend of the toddler's mom and the toddler's mom was charged with child endangerment.

Investigators believe that the mother and her boyfriend were likely intoxicated at the time of the incident. Authorities say that the mother's boyfriend has two felony warrants for his arrest in Harris County.