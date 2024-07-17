Texas man named 'Literally Anybody Else' chooses White House running mate

A Texas man has changed his name to Literally Anybody Else to run for President of the United States, and announced his campaign running mate.

A Texas man has changed his name to Literally Anybody Else to run for President of the United States, and announced his campaign running mate.

A Texas man has changed his name to Literally Anybody Else to run for President of the United States, and announced his campaign running mate.

A Texas man has changed his name to Literally Anybody Else to run for President of the United States, and announced his campaign running mate.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas man has changed his name to Literally Anybody Else in order to run for President of the United States. And Wednesday, during an interview with ABC13 he announced his vice presidential running mate.

Mr. Else is a 35-year-old from north Texas who teaches middle school math and is a military veteran, but he became so disenchanted with presidential politics that he legally changed his name in order to run for president.

He said he doesn't like the candidates at the top of either ticket and thinks Americans deserve better than the divisive, partisan system that dominates U.S. politics. And while his name won't appear on the Texas ballot because -- as we confirmed with the Secretary of State -- he didn't get the required 113,000 signatures, he expects to be an official write-in candidate here, and likely on the ballot in Tennessee where he said he did get the requisite signatures.

"It's not necessarily about drawing attention to my grievances," Else told ABC13, "but about giving a place for anyone who shares these grievances to come together to a focal point. We have all this scattered, all these scattered opinions like life, going every which way, as my dad would say, and this name gives everybody something to point to, to channel, that being to one movement, to one message that could hopefully have a meaningful impact."

SEE: Biden and Trump tied despite debate, as 67% call for president to drop out, poll shows

He revealed his running mate is a New Yorker living in Switzerland named Neal David Sutz. Sutz was impressed with Literally Anybody Else's message and wanted to join his efforts.

While Else and Sutz know they can't win, they're hopeful their message has enough of an impact to shift thinking and get the attention of the traditional parties and how they run the country.

You can see more of Else's political points in an extended interview, on This Week in Texas this weekend.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, X and Instagram.