Texas DPS troopers investigating deadly train crash in Wharton County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly train crash is under investigation in Wharton County on Thursday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region said troopers are responding to the wreck involving a train and commercial vehicle on CR 315 near Hillje Road.

Officials said the roadway is partially closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.

It's unclear what may have led to the crash.

