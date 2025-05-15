Texans set for 4 primetimes games, including matchups against Chiefs and Bills

A key date to circle is Oct. 5, when the Texans have a chance to overcome their kryptonite in the Baltimore Ravens.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

Winning the AFC South for a third straight time and potentially reaching a Super Bowl is the goal for Houston, which opens the season on the road with a major test: The Los Angeles Rams. Taking on an NFC contender, who has the fifth best odds to win the NFC, according to ESPN BET (+1000), will present challenges.

The focus throughout the season will be how the new-look offense fares for Houston. The Texans have a new offensive coordinator, replaced three starting offensive linemen from last season and have a different receiving corps after Stefon Diggs joined the New England Patriots in free agency.

After the 2024 season ended, coach DeMeco Ryans said the goal is "get over the hump" and take the organization "somewhere it's never been." With the schedule release we now see what road Houston will have to take to get there.

Texans 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 5: Oct. 5 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 20 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs Denver Broncos

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs Jaguars

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Titans

Week 12: Nov. 20 vs Buffalo Bills (TNF)

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 14: Dec. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

Week 15: Dec.14 vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 17: Dec 28 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 18: Jan. 4 vs Colts

*Date for Weeks 15 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Texans are tied for the 14th-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had .481 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 9.5wins

Biggest takeaway

The Texans have four prime-time games against opponents that had a combined record of 52-16 last season, with two of them reaching the AFC Championship Game. Those prime-time games can be a confidence boost if they can find a way to come out victorious. It's less than the six stand-alone games they had in 2024, but four is still significant.

Circle this date

Week 5 gives the Texans a chance to overcome their kryptonite when they face the Ravens. Under Ryans, Houston's been shellacked against Baltimore (0-3), being outscored 90-21. The offense has yet to score a touchdown against Baltimore and quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for over 200 yards once. Houston's defense, which is top 10 in scoring since Ryans' arrival (21.3) in 2023, has also struggled against Baltimore -- having allowed at least 25 points in each matchup. Defeating Baltimore would be a massive step toward getting Ryans and Co. to where they want to go.

Key stretch

Weeks 12-14 will be tough, with the Texans facing the Bills and Chiefs around a divisional opponent in the Colts. This will be a measuring stick against two of the AFC's best as they push toward the end of the regular season. Last season, Houston went 1-1 against Kansas City, which ended its season in the divisional round of the playoffs, and Buffalo, so wins here could be crucial in playoff seedings.

Bold prediction

The Texans will be fighting to clinch the division in Week 18. Each team in the AFC South has added talent, while the Texans have a first place schedule. So, it's not guaranteed the Texans will run away with the division like they did in 2024. The field has closed the gap on Houston.

Will the Texans fare better in prime-time games this year?

The Texans went 2-4 in their six prime-time games in 2024, which prevented them from landing a top-three seed in the playoffs. Their only wins came against the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys (a combined 12-22 record) while losing to the Detroit Lions, Ravens and Chiefs (a combined 42-9 record). Prime-time games usually include matchups against teams with superior records, so Houston must fare better in those moments.