Texans explore possibility of a new stadium, the Houston Chronicle reports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to a Houston Chronicle report, the Texans have explored the possibility of building a new stadium.

The team said in a statement that their priority is to support a renovation of the NRG Stadium facility. They added that they are committed to exploring all potential solutions to ensure "long-term success."

NRG Stadium has served as the Texans' home since 2002. A recent study estimated long-term maintenance costs will reach $1.4 billion over the next 30 years, with Harris County on the hook for those payments.

Other NFL teams have used anticipated costs like that to ask for new stadium construction. Any request from the Texans is almost certain to include taxpayer money to fund new construction.

Harris County is still paying off the debt used to finance the construction of NRG Stadium, which opened in 2002.

Bonds used to pay for NRG Stadium, Daikin Park, and Toyota Center remain with an estimated $1 billion in principal debt.

The Texans' division rivals in the AFC South just secured a record $1.2 billion in public financing to build a new stadium for the Titans in Nashville.

The Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville have teamed up to build what they call "The Stadium of the Future. " Each side will pay an estimated $625 million to fund the $1.4 million project.

When the Texans hired new team president Mike Tomon, they touted his experience in NFL stadium projects, highlighted by his work helping the Buffalo Bills build their new stadium.

