Welfare check results in officers finding 34-year-old man dead in W. Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead during a welfare check late Wednesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD patrol officers and paramedics responded to an apartment complex on 2630 Tanglewilde Street at about 10:50 p.m.

Officials did not elaborate on who called regarding the victim's well-being.

Officers tried contacting the man from outside the unit, but there was no response, HPD said. Officials said the officers made their way into the apartment and found the 34-year-old man unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

How the man died is under investigation at this time, according to HPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

