Tamron Hall hits up Whataburger with ABC13's Rita Garcia to talk Texas roots, sixth season, and more

Tamron Hall's go-to Whata order? A number one with cheese, of course! ABC13's Rita Garcia caught up with Tamron in the midst of her show's sizzling sixth season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of the sizzling sixth season of her daytime talk show, Tamron Hall visited ABC13 to talk about her native Texas roots and how they've inspired her award-winning career and show.

First though, Tamron and morning anchor Rita Garcia went for a ride to Whataburger.

It's more than just a local favorite. Tamron -- born and raised in Luling, Texas -- says it's a ritual.

"Can I get a number one with cheese, with mayo, ketchup, pickles, lettuce and diced onions?" Tamron asked in the drive-thru with ABC13.

It's pretty good with a side of celebration as Tamron reflects on how her show is going so far this season, with a star-studded line-up including Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles. Most recently, the host sat down for an interview with Coach Prime, Deion Sanders.

"For me, that was the premise of the show. I was like, 'We'll have big celebrities on, but they got to come on and talk about it. I don't want you to come on just to promote your movie or promote your book,'" Tamron said. "We're all curious about the journey. I said to my mother when I was starting the show, 'Listen, we can all go to the last page of the book. But it's all about the journey.'"

The popular daytime talk show host credits her time spent in Texas as the reason behind big projects like her new children's book, "Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid," inspired by her son, Miles.

"It's about a little boy who moves from Texas to New York, and it is a very, very different place," Tamron said. "And my goal was really to have this opportunity for parents to talk about fear with children."

Tamron says the book is very similar to her show -- it's all about having real conversations about things in our everyday lives. It's also why she believes the show has resonated so well with her audience.

You can watch Tamron Hall weekdays at 1 p.m. on ABC13.