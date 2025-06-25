Suspect accused of carjacking a man he met through an online dating app, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of carjacking a man he met through an online dating app.

Sherman Miller, 22, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to authorities.

According to police, the victim said that he agreed to meet Miller near an apartment complex in the 10100 block of Kempwood.

The victim said that Miller entered his vehicle and pointed a gun at his face, police said. Officials say that the suspect demanded the victim step out of the vehicle, which he complied with, and took off with his vehicle.

Police responded to the scene after the victim told officers that his car was stolen.

Officers then found the stolen vehicle at the 4300 block of Crosstimbers.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop, which resulted in the suspect fleeing from officers in the vehicle. During the pursuit, authorities say the suspect threw out a pistol. The suspect then stopped the vehicle and attempted to evade officers on foot, police said.

Officers were able to capture the suspect and find the handgun that was thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit, according to law enforcement.

Millers was taken into the Harris County Jail.