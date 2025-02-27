Stage is set for start of rodeo cookoff

250,000 people are estimated to attend rodeo cookoff. For one Houston tent company, the massive event isn't just another job-it's their Super Bowl.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest begins Thursday night. It's one of Houston's most anticipated events, with an estimated 250,000 people attending the three-day event.

Jason Knecht is the Division Chairman for the cookoff, "I think everyone gets excited to come out. It's the kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," Knecht said.

Tents play a big role in the cookoff. Dozens of them house private and corporate teams, where invited guests can enjoy food, drinks, and entertainment. Darren Randel is the Chief Operating Officer at Houston Tents and Events.

"I know the whole city of Houston looks forward to it, but us and our company - it's the tent industry Super Bowl," Randel said.

The process of setting up the tents begins the week before. Randel said his team has about six days to build out a village.

"Being able to be part of a company that helps create this is my favorite part, and then being able to come here for the first time and see it all up and running is fun," Randel shared.

The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest runs from Thursday, February 27 - Saturday, March 1.