Sports world reacts to Suns trading Kevin Durant to Rockets



Kevin Durant is on the move once again as the Houston Rockets acquired the 15-time All-Star from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade on Sunday.

The Suns traded Durant to the Rockets forJalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. According to Charania, Phoenix engaged in deep discussions with Houston and the Miami Heat over the past 24 hours before reaching an agreement Sunday.

Phoenix engaged in trade discussions involving Durant before last season's trade deadline. The Suns nearly dealt him to the Golden State Warriors before he made it clear that he was not interested in a reunion and preferred to finish the season in Phoenix. Teams anticipated Durant would be moved during the offseason.

Durant was traded to Phoenix from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2022-23 trade deadline. He helped lead the franchise to consecutive playoff appearances and reached the second round in 2023. But the Suns lost in the first round in 2024 and posted a 36-46 record this season -- their lowest win total since the 2019-20 campaign.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Durant being traded to the Rockets.