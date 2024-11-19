SpaceX set for next eye-popping attempt to catch rocket with massive metal pincers

Just weeks after SpaceX stunned audiences with a precision landing of a giant rocket booster, the company is preparing for another test flight of the most powerful launch vehicle ever built. SpaceX will again attempt the maneuver that involves steering the booster back into the mechanical arms - or "chopsticks"- of a launch tower.

The nearly 400-foot-tall (121-meter) Starship system is on track to take flight as soon as November 19 from the company's Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas.

The two-stage megarocket - which features the Starship spacecraft stacked atop the Super Heavy booster - will attempt liftoff during a 30-minute window that opens at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

SpaceX will live stream the event on the company's X account, noting on its site that the timing of the event may change.

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft sits atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket booster on Saturday ahead of a sixth flight test at a launchpad near Brownsville, Texas. Joe Skipper/Reuters via CNN Newsource

President-elect Donald Trump will attend the event, according to three people familiar with his plans. Trump is expected to be joined by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in another example of Musk's increasing role in Trump's orbit.

This uncrewed trial marks the fastest turnaround time yet in SpaceX's test campaign for Starship, which will play a key role in NASA's cornerstone Artemis program. Aiming to put boots on the moon as soon as 2026, the space agency plans to use the rocket's upper stage, the Starship spacecraft, as a lunar lander ferrying astronauts to the moon's surface.

The goal of these test flights is to hash out how SpaceX might one day recover and rapidly refly Super Heavy boosters and Starship spacecraft for future missions. Quickly reusing rocket parts is considered essential to drastically reducing the time and cost of getting cargo - or ships of people - to space.

Developing Starship, a reusable launch system

The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses commercial rocket launches, said it did not have to undertake the lengthy process of reviewing a launch license alteration because the flight path of this week's test flight is expected to closely mimic an earlier test flight.

"The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental and other licensing requirements for the suborbital test flight," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA determined the changes requested by SpaceX for (Tuesday's test flight) are within the scope of what has been previously analyzed."

The fifth integrated test flight of Starship launched on October 13, garnering international attention with SpaceX's ambitious attempt to maneuver the 232-foot-tall (71-meter) Super Heavy back to a gargantuan landing structure after the booster broke away from the Starship spacecraft.

A pair of giant metal pincers, which SpaceX calls "chopsticks," successfully caught the Super Heavy midair.

"Starship's fifth flight test was a seminal moment in iterating towards a fully and rapidly reusable launch system," the company said in a statement.

Starship is considered crucial to SpaceX's founding mission of eventually carrying humans to Mars for the first time.

For NASA's Artemis program, SpaceX has government contracts worth up to nearly $4 billion to complete the task of developing a cost-effective space transportation system.

Starship's flight path

When the countdown clock strikes zero Tuesday afternoon, the Super Heavy booster is set to fire up its 33 powerful Raptor engines and propel the Starship spacecraft, which rides atop the booster, into space.

After expending most of its fuel and detaching from the Starship spacecraft, the Super Heavy booster will reverse course and steer itself back toward the launch site. The booster will aim to conduct another precision landing into the arms of the launch and landing structure - nicknamed "Mechazilla" by Musk - at the company's Starbase facility.

If the test flight team deems conditions are favorable for a landing attempt, booster touchdown should occur about seven minutes after launch.

The Starship spacecraft, meanwhile, will fire up its own six engines before entering a coasting phase as it soars through space. The capsule will briefly reignite its engines about half an hour later before bracing for reentry - the process by which it veers back into the thickest part of Earth's atmosphere.

During the fourth integrated Starship test flight in early June, the spacecraft endured significant damage. The Starship spacecraft shed numerous heat tiles designed to shield the vehicle from intense temperatures caused by the pressure and friction of reentry.

"Because of lost tiles ... the forward flaps were so melted it was like trying to control it with little skeleton hands," Musk said after that mission, adding that the fourth flight landed roughly 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) away from its intended splashdown site in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX made significant strides, however, during Starship's fifth integrated test flight in mid-October.

Ahead of that mission, SpaceX implemented what it called a "complete rework of (Starship's) heatshield, with SpaceX technicians spending more than 12,000 hours replacing the entire thermal protection system with newer-generation tiles, a backup ablative layer, and additional protections between the flap structures."

A successful test flight on Tuesday could cue up SpaceX to begin tackling more ambitious projects.

"In 2025, SpaceX plans to undertake a long-duration flight test and a propellant transfer flight test," according to a recent report from NASA's Office of the Inspector General, or OIG.

Demonstrating the ability to launch a Starship into orbit and then rendezvous the spacecraft with a tanker carrying fuel is considered essential to the success of NASA's Artemis program.

For the human moon landing mission, called Artemis III, Starship may need to dock with more than a dozen fuel tankers before continuing its mission to the lunar surface.

SpaceX will also face a "critical design review" for the Artemis III mission next summer, according to the OIG.

CNN's Kristen Holmes and Ross Levitt contributed.

