Southeast Houston senior apartment residents say 3 elevators have been broken for weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carney Jones has lived at the Magnolia Place Senior apartment complex for years and says elevator problems are nothing new.

"This is about the third or fourth time out of the five years," Jones said.

Jones says the elevators stopped working almost two weeks ago after the last storm, leaving her in her apartment since then.

She told ABC13 that getting down the stairs is not the issue; for her, it's getting up.

Jones also added that she's missed doctor's appointments and hair appointments, and is concerned about what could happen if there's a disaster.

"If they have a fire, who's to say how we gone make it? Nobody (comes) up here to check or see how we are doing, or pass. They just don't," Jones said.

ABC13 contacted the facility's management, which said it is helping people who need assistance getting to and from their apartments.

See their statement:

"We sympathize with the residents and we're very sorry for the inconvenience that this is causing them. We have three different elevator companies working on these repairs, we're optimistic that at least one elevator will be up and running within the next day or so."

-Magnolia Place Senior Management

