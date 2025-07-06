Sneak peek: 'Reasonable Doubt' season 3 sets premiere date on Hulu, releases first look images

Court is in session!

Onyx Collective's hit legal drama, "Reasonable Doubt," is returning to Hulu on September 18, and with its return comes three sneak peek images of the new season. Click through the photo gallery above to see more.

According to the studio, this is where season three picks up:

"After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life ... even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client's personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax's own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client's name without losing the personal and professional successes she's worked so hard for?"

"Reasonable Doubt" stars series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and Joseph Sikora. Previously announced recurring guest stars include Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers.

"Reasonable Doubt" is produced by 20th Television and is currently in production in Atlanta.

The series returns with two episodes on September 18, followed by new episodes streaming Thursdays on Hulu. Seasons one and two are streaming now.

