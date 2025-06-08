Skydiving plane with 20 people aboard crashes in Tennessee; no deaths reported, FAA says

A skydiving plane with 20 people aboard crashed Sunday in Tullahoma, Tennessee. No deaths were reported, the FAA said.

A skydiving plane with 20 people aboard crashed Sunday in Tullahoma, Tennessee. No deaths were reported, the FAA said.

A skydiving plane with 20 people aboard crashed Sunday in Tullahoma, Tennessee. No deaths were reported, the FAA said.

A skydiving plane with 20 people aboard crashed Sunday in Tullahoma, Tennessee. No deaths were reported, the FAA said.

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. -- A twin-engine propeller plane with 20 people aboard crashed Sunday afternoon near a Tennessee airport, causing injuries, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The crash occurred in Tullahoma, Tennessee, about 77 miles southeast of Nashville, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

No deaths were reported from the crash, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

Four passengers aboard the aircraft were hospitalized, one being in critical condition and three others in stable condition, a spokesperson at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Trauma Center in Nashville said in a statement to ABC News.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time, shortly after the aircraft departed from the Tullahoma Airport, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft, crashed near the Tullahoma Regional Airport, the FAA said. The plane was carrying skydivers, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

A photo released on social media by the Tennessee Highway Patrol showed the plane in the aftermath of the crash with its nose on the ground and one of its wings missing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.

ABC News' Chris Barry contributed to this report.