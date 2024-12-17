Sabrina Carpenter gets the comic book treatment

The pop sensation becomes the next to star in TidalWave Comics' 'FAME' series

Sabrina Carpenter has taken the world by storm this year, releasing hit after hit, going on a stadium tour and starring in a holiday special. Now, she's joining the ranks of other influential personalities in TidalWave Comics' "FAME" comic book series.

"FAME: Sabrina Carpenter" celebrates the pop star's journey in a 22-page story, written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Lucy Fidelis. Pablo Matinena created the cover art for both the softcover and hardcover editions.

The story charts Carpenter's rise from Disney stardom to global sensation, covering key moments in her career and personal life.

Frizell explained "Telling her story-from a young dreamer with immense talent to a multifaceted star-allowed me to celebrate her artistry, highlight her determination and resilience, and inspire readers of all ages."

The "FAME" series has highlighted other stars including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake and Selena Gomez.

"FAME: Sabrina Carpenter" is available to purchase here.

