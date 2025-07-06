Remains of 7 bodies recovered after deadly warehouse explosion in Esparto, California

Authorities say they have discovered the remains of seven bodies, the same number of people who had been reported missing.

The remains of seven people have been recovered at the warehouse filled with fireworks that exploded in Northern California, officials said.

That's the same number of people who had been reported missing. The victims' names will not be released until families are notified.

The blast occurred Tuesday night at a pyrotechnics facility in Esparto, a small farming town about 40 miles from Sacramento, triggering a series of massive explosions, according to fire authorities.

For days, families haven't left the site as they wait for answers.

Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal said it believes the facility belongs to a licensed pyrotechnics operator.

The origin and cause of the blast remains under investigation. Our ABC affiliate in Sacramento reports that the warehouse did not have the proper permits.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community," the management for Devastating Pyrotechnics, the company that owns the pyrotechnics business, said in a statement. "We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel. Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation."

The explosion led to the cancellation of multiple Fourth of July celebrations. The Cloverdale Lions Club announced Thursday that they were canceling their annual aerial fireworks display, as the Esparto facility was their designated supplier.

ABC News contributed to this report.