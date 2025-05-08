'Reasonable Doubt' season 3 cast revealed! Morris Chestnut to return

The Onyx Collective series also announced the storyline for season three

We have some big news on season three of the hit legal drama, "Reasonable Doubt."

Morris Chestnut will return as Corey Cash. He was a standout guest star from season two as his character helped Emayatzy Corinealdi's character Jax defend her friend Shanelle, who was arrested for the murder of her abusive husband, JT.

This image shows Emayatzy Corinealdi and Morris Chestnut in a scene from "Reasonable Doubt." Disney/Crystal Power

The season three official synopsis says, "After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life... even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client's personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax's own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client's name without losing the personal and professional successes she's worked so hard for?"

The Onyx Collective series also announced the recurring cast members who will bring the story to life.

Kyle Bary will play Ozzie, a household name since his childhood when he starred in a long-running sitcom and is now up for a franchise role. He comes to Jax with a dilemma that turns messy quickly.

Rumer Willis stars as Wendy, Ozzie's stylist and confident girlfriend.

Brandee Evans plays Monica, Ozzie's quick, sharp and professional agent

Richard Brooks plays Eddie, a ghost from Jax's past who resurfaces, bringing with him a whirlwind of unresolved tension that threatens to unravel everything she's worked so hard to build.

April Parker Jones is Rosie, Ozzie's imperious and authoritative momager.

And Keith Arthur Bolden's Sal, Ozzie's father who is nominally in charge of his son's movie career.

On The Red Carpet spoke with show creator and executive producer Raamla Mohamed at the end of season two and she told us about her vision for Jax in future seasons.

"I really feel like I'd like the show to go from dark to light. A lot of shows go from light to dark and I think we have enough darkness," Mohamed said. "There'll still be fun, there'll still be soap and... exciting things to happen. But I think overall, my goal is to watch Jax go into the light!"

A premiere date for season three has yet to be announced. You can watch seasons one and two of "Reasonable Doubt" now on Hulu.

