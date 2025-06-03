Inmate admits writing Trump threat letters to frame migrant, court filing says

Ramon Morales-Reyes, the man Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly accused of writing letters threatening President Donald Trump, was framed by another inmate who wanted Morales-Reyes to be deported so he would no longer be able to testify against him in an upcoming trial, according to a court filing in Wisconsin yesterday.

"The investigation into the threat is ongoing," the DHS said in a statement. "Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.