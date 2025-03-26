Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Brosnahan star in "The Amateur." The film hits theaters on April 11.

Rami Malek "always aspired" to star in an action film before joining 'The Amateur'

"The Amateur" stars Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne spill on Malek's character's motivation to avenge his wife's death. Film hits theaters April 11.

Rami Malek stars as CIA agent Charles Heller in the new movie, "The Amateur." However, things get tense when Heller takes matters into his own hands to avenge his wife's death.

While promoting the film, Malek opened up about always wanting a role just like this, "I've always aspired to be a part of (action movies) and never thought possible. So to put myself in a position where I thought I could pull it off as an amateur, I think that's quite relatable. We are all heroic to some degree."

Co-star Laurence Fishburne, who plays Henderson, gushed over Malek, "Rami, being such a gifted actor, is bringing a whole kind of complexity and nuance to it that I don't think we've seen before."

Rachel Brosnahan portrays Malek's character's wife, Sarah. She shared, "This is about a man who loses his wife in this horrible way. And that sets him on this journey to avenge her death."

Watch Malek take on Heller's thrilling journey in "The Amateur," premiering only in theaters on April 11.

