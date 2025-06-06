'No, I'm not learning Elio-ese': Pixar releases 3 'Elio' clips featuring aliens, laughs, and chaos

3 new extended clips from Pixar's "Elio" show Aunt Olga, voiced by Zoe Saldaña grilling Elio, voiced by Yonas Kibreab, an alien first contact, and some wild intergalactic bargaining.

LOS ANGELES -- Pixar has released three extended clips from its upcoming animated feature "Elio," giving fans a closer look at the imaginative underdog's intergalactic journey.

In the first clip, Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) faces a tense interrogation from his aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña), a stern military officer. Suspecting Elio is hiding something, Olga demands the truth, but Elio, relying on his wildly active imagination, responds in his made-up language. "No, I'm not learning Elio-ese," she snaps, frustrated.

Trying to connect, Olga shows Elio a chart of emotions for him to identify his feelings. "I don't know, but I think that one is you," he says, pointing to an overwhelmed face. More rattled, she leaves him alone in her office with strict orders to stay put for "10 minutes."

The second clip transports viewers into a mysterious location in outer space, where Elio floats with wide-eyed wonder. "I knew it. I knew aliens were looking for me," he declares. He then meets a liquid-like supercomputer that scans him head to toe.

In the final clip, Elio introduces himself as Earth's leader during tense negotiations with Lord Grigon (voiced by Brad Garrett). Using Grigon's son Glordon, Elio's new friend, as leverage, he warns, "And pretty soon he will be Glore-done." Glordon quips, "Hi Dad, I'm a bargaining chip," before Elio whispers, "Say the other thing." Playing along, Glordon pleads, "Help me, Father. He overpowered me. He's too strong."

"Elio" follows a boy accidentally beamed up to the Communiverse, a galactic coalition of alien species. Mistaken for the leader of Earth, Elio must navigate bizarre worlds and forge unlikely friendships, all while discovering who he truly is.

"Elio" opens in theaters June 20.

