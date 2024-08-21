Portion of Buffalo Bayou trail closed after retaining wall gives out and sidewalk collapses

A portion of a trail next to Buffalo Bayou is closed to the public after a retaining wall near an apartment complex buckled.

A portion of a trail next to Buffalo Bayou is closed to the public after a retaining wall near an apartment complex buckled.

A portion of a trail next to Buffalo Bayou is closed to the public after a retaining wall near an apartment complex buckled.

A portion of a trail next to Buffalo Bayou is closed to the public after a retaining wall near an apartment complex buckled.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of the Buffalo Bayou Hike and Bike Trail is closed after a stretch of the sidewalk collapsed near a newly constructed apartment complex a few days ago.

The damaged sidewalk is located east of Jensen Drive and south of Riverby Road in Houston's Fifth Ward, right next to the Laura at East River apartment complex.

In an aerial video captured by SkyEye, the panels of the concrete can be folded and buckled. Meanwhile, a massive crack in the grass opened into a wide ditch next to the sidewalk.

A spokesperson for East River, the project's private developer, said the problem was the retaining wall holding up the sidewalk.

The issue is limited to a short section of the trail. The wall is 33 years old, while the sidewalk is approximately two years old.

"We are actively addressing a settlement issue affecting a section of the hike and bike trail. Engineering teams are investigating the cause and developing a repair plan, with initial assessments indicating nearby buildings remain stable," the spokesperson said.

According to East River, the trail was open when the ground began shifting, but luckily, no one was injured.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.

