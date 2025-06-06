24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
15-year-old detained after stabbing in northwest Harris County, authorities say

Friday, June 6, 2025 11:02PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are hospitalized, and a 15-year-old has been detained Friday evening, after a stabbing in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Officials said a heavy police presence and EMS surrounded the 6400 block of Seegers Trail Drive as constable deputies investigated the stabbing.

Investigators revealed that one person was stabbed, and the other person was injured.

Details are limited, and authorities have not revealed the victims' conditions or what led to the stabbing.

