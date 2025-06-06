15-year-old detained after stabbing in northwest Harris County, authorities say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are hospitalized, and a 15-year-old has been detained Friday evening, after a stabbing in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Officials said a heavy police presence and EMS surrounded the 6400 block of Seegers Trail Drive as constable deputies investigated the stabbing.

Investigators revealed that one person was stabbed, and the other person was injured.

Details are limited, and authorities have not revealed the victims' conditions or what led to the stabbing.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

