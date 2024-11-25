Six new 'Bluey Minisodes' are coming to Disney+

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli are back for more adventures in six new "Bluey Minisodes" coming to Disney+.
"Eveyone's kung fu-ing, karate-ing!" Clearly, Dad is ready for more fun based on the trailer.
The mini-episodes are one-to-three minutes long and feature funny and sweet moments with the beloved characters.
Here are the descriptions for the six new "minisodes."
Bingo has taken a magic strength potion, so she can lift Dad about with ease.
Mum attempts to get Robo Bingo to clean its teeth with very specific instructions.
In Bluey's dreamhouse, Monty onboards a new butler. He takes him through the house that Jerry Lee has designed to help the ladies of the manor live a life of complete ease.
Dad just can't find Bingo anywhere and no one can help, but it turns out she's just been on his shoulders the whole time.
A retelling of Goldilocks and the three bears from the bears' point of view.
Bluey and Honey go about their separatedays until luck brings them together momentarily. A short story about the power of friendship.
The new "Bluey Minisodes" will start streaming on Monday, December 9 on Disney+.
