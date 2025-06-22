24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NBA trade grades 2025-26: Breaking down the most impactful offseason deals

ByKevin Pelton ESPN logo
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 3:37AM
automation


NBA free agency is here. But while teams are focused on signing players, trades also are happening across the league.

Big names such as Kevin Durant, Jalen Green and Desmond Banewere already traded before free agency began June 30, and the window opening did little to slow the trade momentum. The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr.and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick just minutes after free agency began Monday.

While we wait for more deals to hit, catch up on the latest trade grades.

Spurs land floor spacer in Olynyk

Copyright © 2025 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW